Contrasting of National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Both National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|National American University Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.03
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
|American Public Education Inc.
|31
|1.36
|N/A
|1.33
|24.92
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National American University Holdings Inc. and American Public Education Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of National American University Holdings Inc. and American Public Education Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|National American University Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.3%
|-28.8%
|American Public Education Inc.
|0.00%
|7%
|6.1%
Volatility and Risk
National American University Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. American Public Education Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
National American University Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Public Education Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. American Public Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National American University Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown National American University Holdings Inc. and American Public Education Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|National American University Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Public Education Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
American Public Education Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.67 consensus target price and a 51.10% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.3% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares and 94.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares. About 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, American Public Education Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|National American University Holdings Inc.
|-0.18%
|6.67%
|-31.71%
|-49.14%
|-93.86%
|-68.89%
|American Public Education Inc.
|2.9%
|12.54%
|1.44%
|11.89%
|-25.29%
|16.02%
For the past year National American University Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while American Public Education Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
American Public Education Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors National American University Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.