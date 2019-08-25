Contrasting of National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Both National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A -0.55 0.00 American Public Education Inc. 31 1.36 N/A 1.33 24.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National American University Holdings Inc. and American Public Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of National American University Holdings Inc. and American Public Education Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8% American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

National American University Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. American Public Education Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National American University Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Public Education Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. American Public Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National American University Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown National American University Holdings Inc. and American Public Education Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

American Public Education Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.67 consensus target price and a 51.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.3% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares and 94.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares. About 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, American Public Education Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89% American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02%

For the past year National American University Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while American Public Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors National American University Holdings Inc.