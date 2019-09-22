Contrasting of Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

41.8% of Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Nathan’s Famous Inc. has 5.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

On first table we have Nathan’s Famous Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.30% 24.50% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

In next table we are contrasting Nathan’s Famous Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous Inc. N/A 70 13.81 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Nathan’s Famous Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Nathan’s Famous Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nathan’s Famous Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.42 3.14 2.52

As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 28.60%.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nathan’s Famous Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nathan’s Famous Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s competitors have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nathan’s Famous Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s competitors.

A beta of 0.2 shows that Nathan’s Famous Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s competitors are 35.41% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Nathan’s Famous Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Nathan’s Famous Inc.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.