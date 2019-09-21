Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2051.45 N/A -1.09 0.00 Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

NantKwest Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. NantKwest Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NantKwest Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc. has a -3.10% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1.25. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 98.47%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Novavax Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.