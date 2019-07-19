Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2645.31 N/A -1.22 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NantKwest Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

NantKwest Inc. has a -0.79% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1.25. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 104.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 62.6% respectively. 20.3% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.