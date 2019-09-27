Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

We are comparing NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NantKwest Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,656,641,604.01% -52.7% -43.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.34 shows that NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NantKwest Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.