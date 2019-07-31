Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2771.28 N/A -1.22 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights NantKwest Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.5 beta indicates that NantKwest Inc. is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.65 beta and it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend while Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.