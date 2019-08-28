Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Since NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2048.08 N/A -1.09 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 93.32 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $1.25 average price target. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $16.75 average price target and a 438.59% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that looks more robust than as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NantKwest Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.