Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Since NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2624.31 N/A -1.22 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.72 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NantKwest Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.5. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.1 and 9.1 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NantKwest Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NantKwest Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.25, and a 0.00% potential. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.'s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -8.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 47.7% respectively. 20.3% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.