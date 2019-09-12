Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

This is a contrast between NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2144.48 N/A -1.09 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.18 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility & Risk

NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. NantKwest Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$1.25 is NantKwest Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -10.07%. Competitively the consensus price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 13.46% upside. The data provided earlier shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 0%. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.