Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights NantKwest Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,689,715,327.89% -52.7% -43.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 567,832,959.57% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NantKwest Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.61% and an $1.25 consensus price target. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 81.00% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 50.4%. Insiders owned 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors NantKwest Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.