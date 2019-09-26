Contrasting of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ), both competing one another are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 2 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see NanoViricides Inc. and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoViricides Inc. and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -47.4% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoViricides Inc. and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 0.14% respectively. NanoViricides Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoViricides Inc. -4.89% -6.09% -10.96% -24.97% -41.18% 11.75% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 4.86% 71.43% -10.73% -26.43% 32.41% -36.52%

For the past year NanoViricides Inc. had bullish trend while Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had bearish trend.

Summary

NanoViricides Inc. beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 4 of the 6 factors.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The companyÂ’s approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.