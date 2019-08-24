Contrasting of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Grifols S.A. 20 0.00 N/A 0.60 37.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NanoViricides Inc. and Grifols S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoViricides Inc. and Grifols S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -47.4% Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NanoViricides Inc. and Grifols S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Grifols S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Grifols S.A.’s potential downside is -8.96% and its consensus price target is $19.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.9% of NanoViricides Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.84% of Grifols S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 28.05% are NanoViricides Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoViricides Inc. -4.89% -6.09% -10.96% -24.97% -41.18% 11.75% Grifols S.A. 1.07% 8.95% 20.17% 20.81% 4.84% 23.97%

For the past year NanoViricides Inc. was less bullish than Grifols S.A.

Summary

Grifols S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NanoViricides Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.