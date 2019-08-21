Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

As Biotechnology businesses, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 8.28 N/A -2.74 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 and its Quick Ratio is 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NanoString Technologies Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 11.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.