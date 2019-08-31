Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.39 N/A -2.74 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 166.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. NanoString Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.5 is NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 1.6% respectively. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vaccinex Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.