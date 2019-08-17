Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

We will be comparing the differences between NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.37 N/A -2.74 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 166 91.32 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NanoString Technologies Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means NanoString Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.19% and an $29 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, which is potential 31.28% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Sage Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.