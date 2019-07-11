Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 8.94 N/A -2.80 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 14.24 N/A -1.94 0.00

Demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.1 and 2.7. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 2.15%. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 5.98%. The information presented earlier suggests that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.6% and 90.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

On 7 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.