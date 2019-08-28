Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Since NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.31 N/A -2.74 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 3.83 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. MannKind Corporation on the other hand, has 2.29 beta which makes it 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NanoString Technologies Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 26.77%. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 180.37% and its consensus price target is $3. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.