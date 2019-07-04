Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

We will be contrasting the differences between NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.36 N/A -2.80 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1253.98 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NanoString Technologies Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential downside of -1.76%. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 4.38% and its consensus target price is $50. The information presented earlier suggests that CRISPR Therapeutics AG looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.6% and 44.9%. Insiders owned 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.