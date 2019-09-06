Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.41 N/A -2.74 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 46.70 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectis S.A. are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $30.5, and a 24.95% upside potential. Competitively Cellectis S.A. has an average price target of $38.67, with potential upside of 208.87%. The data provided earlier shows that Cellectis S.A. appears more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 31.4%. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cellectis S.A. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.