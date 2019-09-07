Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.88 N/A -2.74 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 22.74% at a $30.5 average price target. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 117.39% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 37.8%. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.