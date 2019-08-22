Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

We are comparing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 8.20 N/A -2.74 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.94 N/A -1.76 0.00

Demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $30.5, and a 12.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 280.95% and its average target price is $12. Based on the results shown earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.