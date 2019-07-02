Contrasting of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

We will be contrasting the differences between NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.31 N/A -2.80 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 94.86 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.29 beta indicates that NanoString Technologies Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.93% and an $29 average price target. On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 407.77% and its average price target is $24.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 68.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.