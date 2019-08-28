Contrasting of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.32 N/A 1.80 17.41 Rubicon Technology Inc. 8 6.68 N/A 0.39 23.75

Table 1 demonstrates Nanometrics Incorporated and Rubicon Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rubicon Technology Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nanometrics Incorporated. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nanometrics Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubicon Technology Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Rubicon Technology Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Nanometrics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nanometrics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Rubicon Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 28.1 and has 26.2 Quick Ratio. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated and Rubicon Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Rubicon Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nanometrics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $40, and a 48.70% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nanometrics Incorporated and Rubicon Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 38.5% respectively. 5.4% are Nanometrics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Rubicon Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82% Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated has weaker performance than Rubicon Technology Inc.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats Rubicon Technology Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.