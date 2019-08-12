Contrasting of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 47.83 N/A -2.10 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.68 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.4 beta indicates that Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 16.90% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.