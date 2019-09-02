Contrasting of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.19 N/A -2.10 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 65.81 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.4 beta. Spark Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.03 beta which makes it 103.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $115, while its potential upside is 18.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.