Contrasting of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.33 N/A -11.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $165.4, which is potential 37.81% upside.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and bluebird bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 0%. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

On 6 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.