Contrasting of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 55.76 N/A -2.10 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 417.33% and its average target price is $3.

Institutional investors held 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.