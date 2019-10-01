Contrasting of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,752,150,117.28% -162.3% -117.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,732,662,192.39% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility & Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.4 beta. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Nabriva Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 6.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.