Contrasting of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 194.77% at a $23.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.