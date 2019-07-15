Contrasting of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 85.37 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, with potential upside of 191.04%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 56.98% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 41.6% respectively. About 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.