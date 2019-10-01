Contrasting of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 478,573,798.16% -590.4% -157% DBV Technologies S.A. 400,214,822.77% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Myovant Sciences Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 376.26% and an $23.67 consensus price target. Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 63.93%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than DBV Technologies S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.