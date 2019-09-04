Contrasting of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 15.9 and 15.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Cortexyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 191.86% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus target price of $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Cortexyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.