Contrasting of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 48 77.00 N/A -1.77 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.33 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MyoKardia Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s 2.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of MyoKardia Inc. is $85, with potential upside of 70.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 84.8%. Insiders owned 0.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats MyoKardia Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.