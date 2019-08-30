Contrasting of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Both MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 115.36 N/A -2.20 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 82.67 N/A -3.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, with potential upside of 66.67%. Competitively Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $185, with potential upside of 138.86%. Based on the results shown earlier, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.