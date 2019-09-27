Contrasting of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

As Biotechnology companies, MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 111.73 N/A -2.20 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.52 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. are 18 and 18. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MyoKardia Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 72.08% for MyoKardia Inc. with average price target of $90. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $116, while its potential upside is 82.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than MyoKardia Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.