Contrasting of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 112.62 N/A -2.20 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.82 9.59M -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see MyoKardia Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,931,611.67% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and has 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. has a 70.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $90. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a -8.49% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.