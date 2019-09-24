Contrasting of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 51 125.23 N/A -2.20 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk and Volatility

MyoKardia Inc.’s current beta is 2.01 and it happens to be 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. On the competitive side is, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 12.2 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MyoKardia Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc.’s upside potential is 53.53% at a $90 consensus price target. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 218.02% and its consensus price target is $18. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MyoKardia Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.09% and 42.6%. Insiders held 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. was less bullish than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.