Contrasting of MyoKardia Inc. (MYOK) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

We are contrasting MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.19 N/A -2.20 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MyoKardia Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MyoKardia Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

18 and 18 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MyoKardia Inc. Its rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

MyoKardia Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 67.38% for MyoKardia Inc. with consensus target price of $90. On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 154.36% and its consensus target price is $18.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.