Contrasting of MYnd Analytics Inc. (MYND) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

This is a contrast between MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYnd Analytics Inc. 1 12.10 N/A -1.41 0.00 Biocept Inc. 1 5.66 N/A -9.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see MYnd Analytics Inc. and Biocept Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MYnd Analytics Inc. and Biocept Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYnd Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -432.1% -214.6%

Risk & Volatility

MYnd Analytics Inc. has a beta of 3.19 and its 219.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Biocept Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MYnd Analytics Inc. Its rival Biocept Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Biocept Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MYnd Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MYnd Analytics Inc. and Biocept Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYnd Analytics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 166.67% for MYnd Analytics Inc. with average target price of $4. Biocept Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 188.46% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Biocept Inc. is looking more favorable than MYnd Analytics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of MYnd Analytics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.6% of Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.9% of MYnd Analytics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.23% of Biocept Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYnd Analytics Inc. -2.52% -5.69% -29.7% -21.09% -63.29% 58.47% Biocept Inc. -8.87% -19.22% -20% -55.98% -87.66% -3.27%

For the past year MYnd Analytics Inc. had bullish trend while Biocept Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MYnd Analytics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Biocept Inc.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. The company uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. Its PEER Online registry and reporting platform allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard EEG. MYnd Analytics, Inc. has collaborations with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., Hackensack Meridian Health, and Cota Inc. on a clinical study for the treatment of patients with depression. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.