Contrasting of Mylan N.V. (MYL) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 22 0.92 N/A 0.44 47.83 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.62 N/A 0.06 40.83

Table 1 highlights Mylan N.V. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Mylan N.V. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Mylan N.V. is presently more expensive than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mylan N.V. are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mylan N.V. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 1 3 2.75 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Mylan N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of Mylan N.V. shares and 8.7% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Mylan N.V.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.87% -37.82% -47.98% -59.44% 0% -57.32%

For the past year Mylan N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats on 10 of the 11 factors China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.