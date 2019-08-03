Contrasting of Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Both Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mylan N.V. 24 0.91 N/A 0.44 47.83 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.53 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mylan N.V. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mylan N.V. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Mylan N.V. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

Mylan N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mylan N.V. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mylan N.V. 0 4 9 2.69 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mylan N.V. has a 69.81% upside potential and an average price target of $33.69. Competitively Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 361.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Mylan N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mylan N.V. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 95.9%. About 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95%

For the past year Mylan N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.