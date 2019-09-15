Contrasting of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

This is a contrast between My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size Inc. 1 561.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 52 2.93 N/A 2.92 17.78

In table 1 we can see My Size Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

My Size Inc. and CDK Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.3%. Competitively, 0.44% are CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year My Size Inc. had bearish trend while CDK Global Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.