Contrasting of MV Oil Trust (MVO) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust 8 5.23 N/A 1.52 5.35 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 12.74 N/A 1.33 12.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MV Oil Trust and BP Midstream Partners LP. BP Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to MV Oil Trust. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. MV Oil Trust is currently more affordable than BP Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Analyst Ratings

MV Oil Trust and BP Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively BP Midstream Partners LP has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 16.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MV Oil Trust and BP Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.3% and 88.3%. 25% are MV Oil Trust’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year MV Oil Trust was more bullish than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BP Midstream Partners LP beats MV Oil Trust.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.