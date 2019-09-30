Contrasting of MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Both MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 2.45 6.48M 2.48 13.12 Park National Corporation 94 3.76 14.35M 6.68 14.16

Table 1 demonstrates MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Park National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Park National Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Park National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial Inc. 20,663,265.31% 9.4% 0.9% Park National Corporation 15,344,311.38% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

MutualFirst Financial Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. From a competition point of view, Park National Corporation has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Park National Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.8% and 41%. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Park National Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66% Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57%

For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Park National Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Park National Corporation beats MutualFirst Financial Inc.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.