Contrasting of MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 2.46 6.48M 2.48 13.12 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 19 1.43 108.90M 1.69 12.84

Table 1 demonstrates MutualFirst Financial Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. MutualFirst Financial Inc. is currently more expensive than First Midwest Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MutualFirst Financial Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial Inc. 20,650,095.60% 9.4% 0.9% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 560,762,100.93% 7.8% 1%

Volatility & Risk

MutualFirst Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

MutualFirst Financial Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 12.36% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.8% of MutualFirst Financial Inc. shares and 84.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19%

For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc. was more bullish than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Summary

MutualFirst Financial Inc. beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.