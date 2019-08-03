Contrasting of MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), both competing one another are Regional – Midwest Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial Inc. 30 3.27 N/A 2.48 13.12 Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.74 N/A 1.90 11.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Associated Banc-Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Associated Banc-Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.9% Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that MutualFirst Financial Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Associated Banc-Corp’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.8% of MutualFirst Financial Inc. shares and 75.3% of Associated Banc-Corp shares. 3.6% are MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66% Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5%

For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Associated Banc-Corp

Summary

MutualFirst Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Associated Banc-Corp.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.