Contrasting of MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Both MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 3.02 N/A 2.48 13.12 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 17 2.59 N/A 1.16 15.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc. Amerant Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.9% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Amerant Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average price target and a 5.29% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.8% of MutualFirst Financial Inc. shares and 24.4% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp Inc. has 68.66% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28%

For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors MutualFirst Financial Inc. beats Amerant Bancorp Inc.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.