Contrasting of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 2.99M -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 604,654,662.19% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20,148,247.98% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Mustang Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 114.72% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 39.58%. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.