Contrasting of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Both Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mustang Bio Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mustang Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mustang Bio Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 13.1%. Insiders held 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 35.71% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.