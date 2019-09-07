Contrasting of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3251.72 N/A -1.24 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 24 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Mustang Bio Inc. and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mustang Bio Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mustang Bio Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 72.84%. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 104.78%. Based on the results shown earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. 39.58% are Mustang Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. has 3.74% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.